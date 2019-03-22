Listen Live Sports

Birmingham docked 9 points in English 2nd for overspending

March 22, 2019 11:53 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Birmingham has been docked nine points in the second-tier League Championship for overspending.

The punishment takes immediate effect, placing the central England club five points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining of the season.

The English Football League, which operates the three professional divisions below the Premier League, says Birmingham’s losses in the three-season period 2015-18 were 48.787 million pounds ($64 million). That was 9.787 million pounds over the threshold for permitted losses.

An appeal can be launched against the punishment within 14 days.

Birmingham has been owned since 2016 by Trillion Trophy Asia, a Hong Kong-based, British Virgin Island-registered firm. The team won the League Cup in 2011 but it was relegated from the Premier League months later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

