Bishop double-double pushes Fairleigh Dickinson streak to 5

March 2, 2019 3:55 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kaleb Bishop scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Fairleigh Dickinson closed out the regular season with five straight wins, topping Central Connecticut 70-58 on Saturday.

Darnell Edge had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (17-13, 12-6 Northeast Conference), Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points. Mike Holloway Jr. had five assists.

Edge’s layup with 8:46 remaining broke open a back-and-forth one-possession game and the Knights pulled steadily away.

Chris Williams had 14 points for the Blue Devils (11-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kashaun Hicks added 10 points. Jamir Coleman had eight rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson hosts an NEC Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday. Central Connecticut, which defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 103-96 on Jan. 10, is done.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

