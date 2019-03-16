Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Canadiens Sums

March 16, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Chicago 0 1 1—2
Montreal 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI, (tripping), 3:55.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Murphy 4 (Strome, DeBrincat), 3:04. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (slashing), 7:56; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 9:13; Kahun, CHI, (hooking), 14:56; Domi, MTL, (high sticking), 16:48.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Perlini 13 (DeBrincat, Koekkoek), 4:49. Penalties_Toews, CHI, (slashing), 0:36.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-8-5_24. Montreal 13-17-18_48.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 12-15-2 (48 shots-48 saves). Montreal, Price 29-22-5 (24-22).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:24.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Kory Nagy.

