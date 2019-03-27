Blackhawks-Coyotes Sum

Chicago 0 0 0—0 Arizona 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Arizona, Cousins 7 (Ekman-Larsson), 5:40 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-5-14_31. Arizona 10-7-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 13-18-3 (28 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 25-19-7 (31-31).

A_15,055 (17,125). T_2:19.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.