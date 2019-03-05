Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks goalie Ward sidelined by right knee injury

March 5, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks say goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.

Ward was in net for a loss at San Jose on Sunday. He is 14-11-4 with a 3.72 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 30 games.

The Blackhawks — 12th in the Western Conference with 63 points — host Buffalo on Thursday.

Chicago recalled goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie has made 15 appearances with Chicago and agreed last month to a contract extension through 2021-22.

Advertisement

Two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford recently returned after being sidelined since mid-December because of a concussion.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.