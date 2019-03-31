Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Kings Sums

March 31, 2019 1:20 am
 
Chicago 0 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kruger, CHI, (hooking), 11:25; Clifford, LA, (slashing), 15:49; Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 18:06.

Second Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 41 (Kane, Anisimov), 1:38. 2, Los Angeles, Wagner 12 (Roy, Carter), 16:05. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (hooking), 2:25; Carter, LA, (slashing), 9:16.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Gustafsson 17 (Kruger, Keith), 3:09. 4, Los Angeles, Amadio 5 (Lewis, Clifford), 15:45. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Doughty 7 (Toffoli, Kopitar), 4:48 (pp). Penalties_Toews, CHI, (holding), 4:29.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-14-10-2_35. Los Angeles 14-6-6-3_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 14-18-4 (29 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 9-13-1 (35-33).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:36.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.

