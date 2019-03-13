Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Maple Leafs Sums

March 13, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Chicago 4 1 0—5
Toronto 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Keith 5 (Saad, Perlini), 3:19. 2, Chicago, Perlini 12 (Gustafsson, Strome), 12:55. 3, Chicago, Kahun 12 (Kane, Anisimov), 17:13. 4, Chicago, Saad 23 (Sikura), 18:46. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 38 (Perlini, Strome), 12:32. 6, Toronto, Johnsson 20 (Nylander, Rielly), 18:27. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Matthews 32 (Nylander, Johnsson), 7:57. 8, Toronto, Rielly 19 (Matthews, Marner), 10:55 (pp). 9, Toronto, Tavares 39 (Marner), 18:29. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (slashing), 10:22.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 14-13-12_39. Toronto 9-9-29_47.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 0; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 6-4-3 (29 shots-26 saves), Crawford 11-15-2 (18-17). Toronto, Sparks 7-6-1 (25-24), Andersen 33-14-4 (14-10).

A_19,342 (18,819). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kory Nagy.

