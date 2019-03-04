Blackhawks-Sharks Sum

Chicago 1 1 0—2 San Jose 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 29 (Heed), 12:16. 2, Chicago, Strome 17 (Seabrook, DeBrincat), 19:32.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Meier 23 (Heed, Donskoi), 1:38. 4, Chicago, Gustafsson 13 (Toews, Keith), 6:40.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Sorensen 14 (Donskoi, Thornton), 4:27. 6, San Jose, Karlsson 10 (Burns, Haley), 8:16. 7, San Jose, Karlsson 11 (Goodrow, Haley), 17:38.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-12-7_30. San Jose 7-14-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 14-11-4 (33 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 31-13-5 (30-28).

A_17,252 (17,562). T_2:16.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.

