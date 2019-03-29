Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Blackhawks-Sharks Sums

March 29, 2019 1:35 am
 
Chicago 3 2 0—5
San Jose 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 39 (P.Kane, Toews), 4:10 (pp). 2, Chicago, Murphy 5 (Saad, Anisimov), 6:19. 3, Chicago, Toews 33 (Gustafsson, Saad), 10:59. 4, San Jose, Radil 7 (Burns, Hertl), 11:59. Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, (interference), 2:33; Burns, SJ, (high sticking), 3:16; Seabrook, CHI, (interference), 13:27; Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 17:53.

Second Period_5, San Jose, Nyquist 20 (Labanc, Hertl), 2:33 (pp). 6, Chicago, DeBrincat 40 (Strome, Kahun), 4:21. 7, San Jose, Hertl 34 (Thornton, Couture), 6:29 (pp). 8, San Jose, Meier 29 (Nyquist, Couture), 16:06. 9, Chicago, Kunitz 4 (Gustafsson, P.Kane), 18:08. Penalties_Koekkoek, CHI, (hooking), 0:42; Seabrook, CHI, (high sticking), 4:46; Murphy, CHI, (closing hand on the puck), 5:22.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 14-5-8_27. San Jose 9-12-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; San Jose 2 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 14-18-3 (30 shots-26 saves). San Jose, Jones 34-18-5 (27-22).

A_17,364 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

