Blackhawks-Stars Sums

Chicago 2 0 0—2 Dallas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Kampf 4 (Kunitz), 5:10. 2, Dallas, Radulov 21 (Seguin), 6:23. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 37 (Murphy, Kane), 19:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Heiskanen, DAL, (delay of game), 13:02.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Lindell, DAL, (delay of game), 15:27; Benn, DAL, (interference), 19:43.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 14-15-10_39. Dallas 11-11-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 0.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 9-15-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 13-14-3 (39-37).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:25.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.

