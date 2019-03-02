Listen Live Sports

Blagojevic, Lynch lead Hartford over Albany 82-80 in OT

March 2, 2019
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored seven of his 19 points in overtime and Hartford rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Albany 82-80 on Saturday.

Travis Weatherington and Lynch hit consecutive 3s and Hartford led 76-70 on George Blagojevic’s dunk with 2:39 left in overtime. Albany closed to 80-77 on Adam Lulka’s dunk with 10 seconds left, but Lynch sealed it with two free throws before Albany’s Ahmad Clark hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Blagojevic scored 22 points and Weatherington added 12 for the Hawks (17-13, 10-5 America East Conference), who have won four straight. John Carrol grabbed 13 rebounds and Jason Dunne scored 11, including a jumper that tied it at 68 with 1:16 left in regulation and forced overtime.

Devonte Campbell scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Albany (11-19, 6-9), which led 45-29 at halftime. Clark scored 14 and Lulka had 12 with five assists.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated Hartford 84-77 on Jan. 26. Hartford finishes out the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday. Albany finishes out the regular season against Binghamton on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

