Blue Jackets-Bruins Sum

Columbus 1 0 0 0—1 Boston 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 27 (Marchand, Krejci), 5:51 (pp). 2, Columbus, Duchene 30 (Savard, Nutivaara), 16:52.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 31 (Bergeron), 3:30.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-9-7-3_25. Boston 12-8-9-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 9-6-3 (33 shots-31 saves). Boston, Halak 19-10-4 (25-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.