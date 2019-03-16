Blue Jackets-Bruins Sums

|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 27 (Krejci, Marchand), 5:51 (pp). 2, Columbus, Duchene 30 (Savard, Nutivaara), 16:52. Penalties_Sedlak, CBJ, (interference), 5:24.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Coyle, BOS, (interference), 15:55.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (tripping), 3:05.
Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 31 (Bergeron), 3:30. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-9-7-3_25. Boston 12-8-9-4_33.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 9-6-3 (33 shots-31 saves). Boston, Halak 19-10-4 (25-24).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Tim Nowak.
