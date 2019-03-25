Blue Jackets-Canucks Sum

Columbus 1 2 2—5 Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Columbus, Anderson 25 (McQuaid, Dubois), 16:19.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Dubois 24 (Panarin), 0:56. 3, Columbus, Dzingel 24 (Anderson), 6:02.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 16 (Jenner, Wennberg), 7:32. 5, Columbus, Anderson 26, 10:54.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-16-8_33. Vancouver 9-8-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 32-23-1 (21 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 2-3-0 (33-28).

A_17,805 (18,910). T_2:23.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

