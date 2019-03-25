Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Blue Jackets-Canucks Sums

March 25, 2019 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Columbus 1 2 2—5
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Columbus, Anderson 25 (McQuaid, Dubois), 16:19. Penalties_Schenn, VAN, (interference), 2:06; Bjorkstrand, CBJ, (hooking), 12:13.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Dubois 24 (Panarin), 0:56. 3, Columbus, Dzingel 24 (Anderson), 6:02. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, CBJ, (cross checking), 2:28; Anderson, CBJ, (slashing), 13:22.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 16 (Jenner, Wennberg), 7:32. 5, Columbus, Anderson 26, 10:54. Penalties_Panarin, CBJ, (holding), 8:43; Gaudette, VAN, (hooking), 14:50.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-16-8_33. Vancouver 9-8-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 32-23-1 (21 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 2-3-0 (33-28).

A_17,805 (18,910). T_2:23.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

