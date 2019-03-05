Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Devils Sums

March 5, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 1 0 0 0—2
New Jersey 0 1 0 0—1
Columbus won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 36 (Nutivaara, Savard), 0:52. Penalties_McLeod, NJ, (tripping), 2:31; Dubois, CBJ, (tripping), 18:07.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Zajac 15 (Greene, Coleman), 17:00. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (tripping), 16:22.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (slashing), 4:41.

Advertisement

Shootout_Columbus 2 (Atkinson G, Panarin G), New Jersey 0 (Coleman NG, Stafford NG).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-5-7-2_18. New Jersey 7-5-16-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 28-21-1 (30 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-9-3 (18-17).

A_12,085 (16,514). T_2:37.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.