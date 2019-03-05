Blue Jackets-Devils Sums

Columbus 1 0 0 0—2 New Jersey 0 1 0 0—1 Columbus won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 36 (Nutivaara, Savard), 0:52. Penalties_McLeod, NJ, (tripping), 2:31; Dubois, CBJ, (tripping), 18:07.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Zajac 15 (Greene, Coleman), 17:00. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (tripping), 16:22.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (slashing), 4:41.

Shootout_Columbus 2 (Atkinson G, Panarin G), New Jersey 0 (Coleman NG, Stafford NG).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-5-7-2_18. New Jersey 7-5-16-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 28-21-1 (30 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-9-3 (18-17).

A_12,085 (16,514). T_2:37.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tim Nowak.

