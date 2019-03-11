Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Blue Jackets-Islanders Sums

March 11, 2019 9:28 pm
 
Columbus 0 0 0—0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 8 (Clutterbuck, Pelech), 6:11. Penalties_Dubinsky, CBJ, (tripping), 7:44; Toews, NYI, (hooking), 13:31; Anderson, CBJ, (roughing), 15:20.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (roughing), 5:11; Anderson, CBJ, (roughing), 5:11.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 24 (Filppula), 18:30. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 8-12-11_31. N.Y. Islanders 8-8-4_20.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 29-22-1 (19 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 20-11-2 (31-31).

A_11,827 (13,917). T_2:15.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

