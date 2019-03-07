Blue Jackets-Penguins Sums

Columbus 0 0 0—0 Pittsburgh 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 22 (Malkin, Hornqvist), 2:22 (pp). Penalties_Harrington, CBJ, (tripping), 2:04; McQuaid, CBJ, (high sticking), 12:50; Schultz, PIT, (interference), 19:49.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 9 (McCann, Schultz), 18:47. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT, (high sticking), 5:31; Wilson, PIT, Major (fighting), 10:17; Foligno, CBJ, Major (fighting), 10:17; Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 15:40; Bjugstad, PIT, (roughing), 15:40.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 31 (Guentzel), 19:29. Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, (elbowing), 2:47; Jenner, CBJ, major (high sticking), 2:52; Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 13:01.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-8-7_25. Pittsburgh 4-18-9_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 9-6-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 22-10-3 (25-25).

A_18,611 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.