Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Penguins Sums

March 7, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 22 (Malkin, Hornqvist), 2:22 (pp). Penalties_Harrington, CBJ, (tripping), 2:04; McQuaid, CBJ, (high sticking), 12:50; Schultz, PIT, (interference), 19:49.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 9 (McCann, Schultz), 18:47. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT, (high sticking), 5:31; Wilson, PIT, Major (fighting), 10:17; Foligno, CBJ, Major (fighting), 10:17; Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 15:40; Bjugstad, PIT, (roughing), 15:40.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 31 (Guentzel), 19:29. Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, (elbowing), 2:47; Jenner, CBJ, major (high sticking), 2:52; Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 13:01.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-8-7_25. Pittsburgh 4-18-9_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 9-6-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 22-10-3 (25-25).

A_18,611 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.