Blue Jackets-Predators Sum

Columbus 3 2 0—5 Nashville 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 40 (Duchene, Panarin), 0:50. 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 33, 8:50 (sh). 3, Columbus, Savard 8 (Nutivaara, Panarin), 15:58. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 20 (Panarin), 19:57.

Second Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 27 (Subban), 12:14. 6, Columbus, Jenner 16 (Kukan), 13:28. 7, Columbus, Atkinson 41 (Duchene, Panarin), 15:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-15-10_32. Nashville 8-9-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 35-23-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Nashville, Saros 17-10-2 (32-27).

A_17,751 (17,113). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

