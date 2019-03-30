Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Predators Sum

March 30, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 3 2 0—5
Nashville 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 40 (Duchene, Panarin), 0:50. 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 33, 8:50 (sh). 3, Columbus, Savard 8 (Nutivaara, Panarin), 15:58. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 20 (Panarin), 19:57.

Second Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 27 (Subban), 12:14. 6, Columbus, Jenner 16 (Kukan), 13:28. 7, Columbus, Atkinson 41 (Duchene, Panarin), 15:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-15-10_32. Nashville 8-9-8_25.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 35-23-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Nashville, Saros 17-10-2 (32-27).

A_17,751 (17,113). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.