Blue Jays 10, Twins 1

|Toronto
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rosales ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Burns pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Nvrreto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bggio dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Pearson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Astdllo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Astin 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|R.Felds rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|English pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Placios ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Swyer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Trreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Cesar ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|502
|003
|000—10
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Schoop (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Jansen (1), Kepler (1), Schoop (1). HR_Bichette 2 (4), Tellez 2 (3), Biggio (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Borucki W, 2-1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Thornton
|BS, 0-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi L, 1-1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Dean
|BS, 0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eades
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill
|BS, 0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mejia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pineda
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Nicolino S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harper
|BS, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:33. A_8,238
