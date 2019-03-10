Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 10, Twins 1

March 10, 2019
 
< a min read
Toronto Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 5 2 3 2 M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 0
McKnney lf 2 1 0 0 Ja.Cave rf 1 0 0 0
A.Alfrd ph 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0
B.Drury 3b 3 1 1 0 Rosales ss 1 0 0 0
A.Burns pr 1 1 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 2 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 4 2 3 5 Nvrreto ph 1 0 0 0
Ry.Noda 1b 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 2b 4 1 2 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Bggio dh 5 2 2 2 Pearson pr 1 1 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 1 Astdllo c 3 0 0 0
McGuire ph 2 0 0 0 Lu.Duda 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 T.Astin 1b 3 0 3 1
R.Felds rf 3 0 0 0 English pr 1 0 0 0
Placios ph 0 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 0
W.Swyer c 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Cesar ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 13 10 Totals 34 1 7 1
Toronto 502 003 000—10
Minnesota 000 001 000—1

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Schoop (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Jansen (1), Kepler (1), Schoop (1). HR_Bichette 2 (4), Tellez 2 (3), Biggio (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Borucki W, 2-1 5 5 0 0 2 3
Thornton BS, 0-3 2 2 1 1 0 2
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi L, 1-1 2-3 4 5 5 2 0
Dean BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Eades 1 1 0 0 0 1
Magill BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0
Mejia 1 2 0 0 0 1
Pineda 3 3 3 3 1 1
Nicolino S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Harper BS, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:33. A_8,238

