Blue Jays 10, Twins 1

Toronto Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette ss 5 2 3 2 M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 0 McKnney lf 2 1 0 0 Ja.Cave rf 1 0 0 0 A.Alfrd ph 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 B.Drury 3b 3 1 1 0 Rosales ss 1 0 0 0 A.Burns pr 1 1 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 4 2 3 5 Nvrreto ph 1 0 0 0 Ry.Noda 1b 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 2b 4 1 2 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Bggio dh 5 2 2 2 Pearson pr 1 1 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 1 Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 McGuire ph 2 0 0 0 Lu.Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 T.Astin 1b 3 0 3 1 R.Felds rf 3 0 0 0 English pr 1 0 0 0 Placios ph 0 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 0 W.Swyer c 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Cesar ph 2 0 0 0 Totals 40 10 13 10 Totals 34 1 7 1

Toronto 502 003 000—10 Minnesota 000 001 000—1

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Schoop (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Jansen (1), Kepler (1), Schoop (1). HR_Bichette 2 (4), Tellez 2 (3), Biggio (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Borucki W, 2-1 5 5 0 0 2 3 Thornton BS, 0-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0 Murphy BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Odorizzi L, 1-1 2-3 4 5 5 2 0 Dean BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Eades 1 1 0 0 0 1 Magill BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 Mejia 1 2 0 0 0 1 Pineda 3 3 3 3 1 1 Nicolino S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Harper BS, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:33. A_8,238

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.