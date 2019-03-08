Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 11, Pirates 0

March 8, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Pmpey rf 1 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0
R.Felds rf 4 0 0 1 J.Shuck cf 2 0 1 0
Bchette ss 5 2 3 2 Ju.Kang 3b 3 0 0 0
K.Vcuna pr 1 0 0 0 Lo.Hill ph 1 0 0 0
McKnney lf 4 1 2 2 Crvelli 1b 2 0 0 0
Gllotte lf 2 0 2 1 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0
Morales 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Osuna rf 2 0 0 0
A.Burns 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Mdris rf 2 0 1 0
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 2 0 0 0
Pntcost c 1 0 0 0 Sanchez lf 1 0 0 0
A.Alfrd dh 5 2 3 2 K.Nwman ss 3 0 1 0
R.Urena 2b 3 2 2 0 Stllngs c 1 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 4 2 1 2 A.Pabst c 1 0 0 0
E.Sgard 3b 2 2 1 1 A.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Cstro 2b 1 0 0 0
Wlliams sp 0 0 0 0
Medrano ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 28 0 3 0
Toronto 010 540 100—11
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0

E_Kang (1). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Guillotte 2 (2), Alford (1), Urena (2). HR_Bichette (2), McKinney (2), Alford 2 (3), Davis (2). SF_Fields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 1 4
Gaviglio 3 2 0 0 1 3
Mayza S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Williams L, 0-1 3 5 4 3 2 3
Eckelman 1 2 2 2 2 2
Keller 2 4 4 4 1 1
Slegers 2 3 1 1 2 0
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 3

PB_Pabst.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:51. A_4,348

