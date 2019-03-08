Blue Jays 11, Pirates 0

|Toronto
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Pmpey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Shuck cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bchette ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Ju.Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Vcuna pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lo.Hill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Crvelli 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllotte lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Osuna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Burns 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pntcost c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Stllngs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|A.Pabst c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|A.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Cstro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Wlliams sp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Medrano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|010
|540
|100—11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Kang (1). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Guillotte 2 (2), Alford (1), Urena (2). HR_Bichette (2), McKinney (2), Alford 2 (3), Davis (2). SF_Fields (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley W, 1-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Gaviglio
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mayza S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Williams L, 0-1
|3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Eckelman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Keller
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Slegers
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Neverauskas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
PB_Pabst.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:51. A_4,348
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.