Blue Jays 11, Rays 2

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|To.Pham dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bchette ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smoak dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|R.Adams ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Burns 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Lowe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Br.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Na.Lowe ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|N.Solak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Toronto
|005
|510
|000—11
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
E_Kiermaier (1). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), McGuire (1). HR_Pillar (1). SB_Sogard (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Richard W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Copping H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pannone
|BS, 0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Perez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L, 0-3
|2 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Poche
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Moats S, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Font
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Beeks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gardeck S, 4-4
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Franco
|BS, 0-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Richard (Wendle).
WP_Poche, Moats, Sadler.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:55. A_4,128
