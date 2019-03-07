Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 11, Rays 2

March 7, 2019 4:06 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney rf 2 2 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0
A.Alfrd ph 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. ss 2 2 1 1 To.Pham dh 2 1 1 0
Bchette ph 2 0 0 0 Crnwrth ph 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 2 2 4 J.Wndle 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Smoak dh 2 2 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 2
R.Adams ph 2 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 1 0 0 0
Morales 1b 3 0 1 2 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0
A.Burns 1b 2 0 1 0 Jo.Lowe cf 1 0 0 0
B.Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Znino c 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
K.Pllar cf 3 1 1 1 Br.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 2 0 Na.Lowe ph 2 0 0 0
E.Sgard 2b 3 2 1 0 N.Solak lf 1 1 0 0
L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 J.Coats lf 1 0 0 0
Fo.Wall lf 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 2 0 0 0
Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 11 13 8 Totals 31 2 4 2
Toronto 005 510 000—11
Tampa Bay 002 000 000—2

E_Kiermaier (1). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), McGuire (1). HR_Pillar (1). SB_Sogard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Richard W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 3
Copping H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Axford 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pannone BS, 0-2 2 0 0 0 1 2
Perez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L, 0-3 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Poche 0 2 4 4 3 0
Moats S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Font 1-3 5 5 4 0 1
Sadler 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Beeks 1 1 0 0 0 2
Krook 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gardeck S, 4-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Franco BS, 0-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Richard (Wendle).

WP_Poche, Moats, Sadler.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:55. A_4,128

