Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0

Milwaukee Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Lo.Cain cf 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 0 Spnnbrg lf 2 0 0 0 R.Urena 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Ylich rf 2 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Cor.Ray cf 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 1 0 H.Perez lf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Bggio lf 0 1 0 0 E.Thmes 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel rf 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 2 0 1 0 Cntwell c 2 1 1 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Morales dh 2 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 1 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf pr 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 1 0 Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 R.Felds cf 1 0 1 0 W.Wlson ph 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 1 1 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 1 0 Bchette pr 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 30 2 7 1

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 Toronto 000 000 20x—2

E_Hiura (4), Jansen (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0. SB_Orf (7). CS_Gamel (2), Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Burnes 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 5 Sanchez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brown L, 0-1 3 4 2 1 1 5 Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 1 Toronto Pannone 2 2 0 0 1 1 Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 2 Barnes 2 0 0 0 1 3 Shafer W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 1 0 Fisk H, 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Snead H, 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Perdomo (Biggio).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, John Libka; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:44. A_22,502

