Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lo.Cain cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Spnnbrg lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cor.Ray cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bggio lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E.Thmes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntwell c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gswisch c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Bchette pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|20x—2
E_Hiura (4), Jansen (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0. SB_Orf (7). CS_Gamel (2), Pillar (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|3 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sanchez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown L, 0-1
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Pannone
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shafer W, 2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fisk H,
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snead H,
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson S, 5-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Perdomo (Biggio).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, John Libka; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:44. A_22,502
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.