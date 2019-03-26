Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0

March 26, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lo.Cain cf 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 0
Spnnbrg lf 2 0 0 0 R.Urena 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Ylich rf 2 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Cor.Ray cf 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 1 0
H.Perez lf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Bggio lf 0 1 0 0
E.Thmes 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Gamel rf 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b 2 0 1 0 Cntwell c 2 1 1 0
K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Morales dh 2 0 0 0
Ma.Pina c 1 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Nat.Orf pr 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 1 0
Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 R.Felds cf 1 0 1 0
W.Wlson ph 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 1 1
Gswisch c 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 1 0
Bchette pr 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 30 2 7 1
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0
Toronto 000 000 20x—2

E_Hiura (4), Jansen (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0. SB_Orf (7). CS_Gamel (2), Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 5
Sanchez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brown L, 0-1 3 4 2 1 1 5
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Pannone 2 2 0 0 1 1
Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 2 0 0 0 1 3
Shafer W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 1 0
Fisk H, 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Snead H, 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Perdomo (Biggio).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, John Libka; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_2:44. A_22,502

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.