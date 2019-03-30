Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mahtook pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum cf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|00x—3
LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Drury (1), Galvis (1). HR_Smoak (1). S_R.Urena (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Norris
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alcantara
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Sanchez W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Mayza H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biagini H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aa.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Turnbull (Tellez), by Sanchez (Cabrera), by Alcantara (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:00. A_25,429 (53,506).
