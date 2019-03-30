Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Hrrsn 2b 3 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 McKnney rf 3 0 1 1 Mi.Cbrr 1b 2 0 2 0 T.Hrnan lf 2 1 0 0 Mahtook pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 Goodrum cf-1b 3 0 0 0 Tellez dh 1 0 0 0 C.Stwrt dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 D.Ptrsn lf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 G.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 28 3 6 3

Detroit 000 000 000—0 Toronto 000 300 00x—3

LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Drury (1), Galvis (1). HR_Smoak (1). S_R.Urena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Turnbull L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 5 Norris 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 Alcantara 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Sanchez W,1-0 5 3 0 0 3 6 Mayza H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hudson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Biagini H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Giles S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Turnbull (Tellez), by Sanchez (Cabrera), by Alcantara (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00. A_25,429 (53,506).

