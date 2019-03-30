Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.364
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Mahtook pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Goodrum cf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|4
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Tellez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Grichuk ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Tellez in the 6th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.
LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Drury (1), Galvis (1). HR_Smoak (1), off Turnbull. RBIs_McKinney (1), Smoak 2 (4). S_Urena.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario, Goodrum, Greiner 2, Beckham); Toronto 4 (McKinney, Hernandez, Galvis 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|91
|5.40
|Norris
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|36
|0.00
|Alcantara
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|90
|0.00
|Mayza, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Hudson, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9.00
|Biagini, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Giles, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0, Biagini 1-0. HBP_Turnbull (Tellez), Sanchez (Cabrera), Alcantara (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:00. A_25,429 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.