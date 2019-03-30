Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .091 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .364 Cabrera 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .222 1-Mahtook pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Goodrum cf-1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 31 0 5 0 4 13

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 McKinney rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .286 Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .273 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Tellez dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Grichuk ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Totals 28 3 6 3 4 6

Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0 Toronto 000 300 00x—3 6 0

a-flied out for Tellez in the 6th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Drury (1), Galvis (1). HR_Smoak (1), off Turnbull. RBIs_McKinney (1), Smoak 2 (4). S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario, Goodrum, Greiner 2, Beckham); Toronto 4 (McKinney, Hernandez, Galvis 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 0-1 5 4 3 3 2 5 91 5.40 Norris 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 36 0.00 Alcantara 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 3 6 90 0.00 Mayza, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Hudson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 9.00 Biagini, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.00 Giles, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0, Biagini 1-0. HBP_Turnbull (Tellez), Sanchez (Cabrera), Alcantara (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00. A_25,429 (53,506).

