Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

March 30, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .091
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .364
Cabrera 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .222
1-Mahtook pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Goodrum cf-1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 31 0 5 0 4 13
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
McKinney rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .286
Hernandez lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .273
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Tellez dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Grichuk ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Totals 28 3 6 3 4 6
Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0
Toronto 000 300 00x—3 6 0

a-flied out for Tellez in the 6th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Drury (1), Galvis (1). HR_Smoak (1), off Turnbull. RBIs_McKinney (1), Smoak 2 (4). S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario, Goodrum, Greiner 2, Beckham); Toronto 4 (McKinney, Hernandez, Galvis 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Greiner, Stewart.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 0-1 5 4 3 3 2 5 91 5.40
Norris 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 36 0.00
Alcantara 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 3 6 90 0.00
Mayza, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Hudson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 9.00
Biagini, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Giles, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Sanchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 2-0, Mayza 1-0, Hudson 2-0, Biagini 1-0. HBP_Turnbull (Tellez), Sanchez (Cabrera), Alcantara (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00. A_25,429 (53,506).

