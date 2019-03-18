Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 D.Pmpey rf 4 0 3 2 Cameron cf 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 4 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 4 1 2 1 W.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 1 2 0 Dthrage lf 0 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 4 1 1 0 K.Eaves 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dixon rf 2 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 1 1 0 E.Sgard 2b 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 1 L.Maile c 0 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro dh 3 0 0 0 P.Kozma 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 3 8 3

Detroit 100 010 000—2 Toronto 120 000 00x—3

DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. 2B_Rodriguez (5), Pompey (3), Drury 2 (2). HR_Beckham (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Norris L, 1-2 3 6 3 3 1 2 Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0 Carpenter 3 2 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Richard W, 2-0 6 3 2 2 1 6 Thornton H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Norris S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Norris, Carpenter, Norris.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_2:25. A_4,478

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.