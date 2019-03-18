Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

March 18, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 D.Pmpey rf 4 0 3 2
Cameron cf 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 4 0 0 0
Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 4 1 2 1
W.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 1 2 0
Dthrage lf 0 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 1 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 4 1 1 0
K.Eaves 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Dixon rf 2 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez 1b 3 1 1 0 E.Sgard 2b 3 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 1 1 L.Maile c 0 0 0 0
B.Wlson c 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
H.Cstro dh 3 0 0 0
P.Kozma 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 3 8 3
Detroit 100 010 000—2
Toronto 120 000 00x—3

DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. 2B_Rodriguez (5), Pompey (3), Drury 2 (2). HR_Beckham (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris L, 1-2 3 6 3 3 1 2
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Carpenter 3 2 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Richard W, 2-0 6 3 2 2 1 6
Thornton H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 3
Norris S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Norris, Carpenter, Norris.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:25. A_4,478

