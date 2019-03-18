Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pmpey rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Cameron cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|W.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dthrage lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Eaves 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dixon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|L.Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|P.Kozma 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Detroit
|100
|010
|000—2
|Toronto
|120
|000
|00x—3
DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. 2B_Rodriguez (5), Pompey (3), Drury 2 (2). HR_Beckham (1), Hernandez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris L, 1-2
|3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Carpenter
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Richard W, 2-0
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Thornton H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Norris S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Norris, Carpenter, Norris.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:25. A_4,478
