Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Trmbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstl 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escarra 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bllgsly rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rifaela pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|010
|120
|00x—4
DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 4. HR_Drury (1), Smoak (4). CS_Fields (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wright Jr. L, 1-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Means
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Araujo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Sanchez W, 2-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shafer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wright Jr..
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Libka.
T_2:28. A_5,139
