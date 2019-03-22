Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

March 22, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 1 1 2
M.Trmbo dh 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 4 0 1 0
R.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 0 0
J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Felds cf 1 0 1 0
Mntcstl 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 1 3 1
C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Perez c 1 0 1 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 0
Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0
Escarra 1b 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
J.Sucre c 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 0
Bllgsly rf 1 0 0 0 McKnney rf 2 0 1 0
Jackson lf 3 0 1 0 R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0
Rifaela pr 1 0 0 0
Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Mrtin ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 29 4 9 3
Baltimore 000 000 000—0
Toronto 010 120 00x—4

DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 4. HR_Drury (1), Smoak (4). CS_Fields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wright Jr. L, 1-3 4 3 2 2 2 3
Means 2 4 2 2 0 1
Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1
Araujo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Sanchez W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 2 3
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Shafer 1 2 0 0 1 1
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Wright Jr..

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Libka.

T_2:28. A_5,139

