Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 1 1 2 M.Trmbo dh 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 0 0 J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Felds cf 1 0 1 0 Mntcstl 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 1 3 1 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 1 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 Escarra 1b 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 J.Sucre c 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 0 Bllgsly rf 1 0 0 0 McKnney rf 2 0 1 0 Jackson lf 3 0 1 0 R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 Rifaela pr 1 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Mrtin ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 29 4 9 3

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 Toronto 010 120 00x—4

DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 4. HR_Drury (1), Smoak (4). CS_Fields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Wright Jr. L, 1-3 4 3 2 2 2 3 Means 2 4 2 2 0 1 Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1 Araujo 1 1 0 0 0 2 Toronto Sanchez W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 2 3 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Biagini 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Shafer 1 2 0 0 1 1 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Wright Jr..

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Libka.

T_2:28. A_5,139

