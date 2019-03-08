Blue Jays 5, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi P.Reyes cf 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 0 J.Oliva cf 1 1 1 0 Fo.Wall cf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 2 1 1 0 Bormann pr 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 0 D.Busby pr 1 0 1 1 C.Young lf 0 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 1 2 1 E.Weiss 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Valerio 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 1 2 2 Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 C.Large 3b 1 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 1 Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Mrtin lf 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 1 0 1 0 C.Shrpe lf 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Rynolds rf 2 0 1 0 Cntwell c 1 0 1 0 Gssaway rf 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 1 S.Baron c 2 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 J.Delay c 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 10 5

Pittsburgh 000 000 110—2 Toronto 311 000 00x—5

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Oliva (1), Busby (1). HR_Cruz (1), Drury (2), Galvis (1). SB_Drury (2). CS_Reyes (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Davis L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 4 0 Feliz 2 2 1 1 0 2 Brubaker 2 2 0 0 0 2 Escobar BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 Vera BS, 0-2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Toronto Stroman W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 3 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Waguespack 2 2 1 1 3 3 Morimando 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Stroman, Waguespack.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:41. A_3,469

