Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Pirates 2

March 8, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes cf 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 0
J.Oliva cf 1 1 1 0 Fo.Wall cf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 2 1 1 0
Bormann pr 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0
C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 0
D.Busby pr 1 0 1 1 C.Young lf 0 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 1 2 1
E.Weiss 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0
K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
Valerio 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 1 2 2
Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 C.Large 3b 1 0 0 0
On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 1 Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 1 1
J.Mrtin lf 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 1 0 1 0
C.Shrpe lf 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Rynolds rf 2 0 1 0 Cntwell c 1 0 1 0
Gssaway rf 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 1
S.Baron c 2 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0
J.Delay c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 10 5
Pittsburgh 000 000 110—2
Toronto 311 000 00x—5

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Oliva (1), Busby (1). HR_Cruz (1), Drury (2), Galvis (1). SB_Drury (2). CS_Reyes (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Davis L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 4 0
Feliz 2 2 1 1 0 2
Brubaker 2 2 0 0 0 2
Escobar BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Vera BS, 0-2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stroman W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Waguespack 2 2 1 1 3 3
Morimando 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Stroman, Waguespack.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.

Advertisement

T_2:41. A_3,469

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.