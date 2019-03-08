Blue Jays 5, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|P.Reyes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Oliva cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fo.Wall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bormann pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Busby pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C.Young lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|E.Weiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valerio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Large 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grr Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Shrpe lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntwell c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gssaway rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|S.Baron c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|110—2
|Toronto
|311
|000
|00x—5
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Oliva (1), Busby (1). HR_Cruz (1), Drury (2), Galvis (1). SB_Drury (2). CS_Reyes (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Davis L, 0-1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Feliz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Brubaker
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Escobar
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vera
|BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman W, 1-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Waguespack
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Morimando
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Shafer
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Stroman, Waguespack.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:41. A_3,469
