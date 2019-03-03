Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Ty.Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 McKnney rf 3 1 1 1 LMahieu 3b 4 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 0 1 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 2 0 0 0 W.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0 Cntwell ph 0 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 3 1 2 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 0 0 0 1 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 1 1 2 Z.Zhner pr 1 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford dh 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0 K.Dglan ph 1 0 0 0 A.Alfrd rf 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Saez c 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 M.Lipka cf 3 1 0 0 Grr Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 Hendrix cf 1 0 1 0 C.Bggio 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Burns rf 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 3 0 1 0 Jackson rf 1 0 0 0 R.Urena pr 1 1 0 0 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 30 5 7 4

New York 011 000 000—2 Toronto 001 002 20x—5

E_Katoh 2 (2), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2), Galvis (1). HR_Voit (2), McKinney (1), Tellez (1). SB_Frazier (2), Zehner (1), Lipka (1). SF_Sogard (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York German 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Coulombe H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Hutchison H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 Stephan L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 0 Coshow 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sosebee 1 0 0 0 0 3 Toronto Shoemaker 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 5 Gaviglio 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Giles W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Tepera H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Axford H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mayza S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Stephan (Cantwell), Giles (Frazier).

WP_Hutchison, Shoemaker.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Marty Foster; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_2:56. A_5,451

