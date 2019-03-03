Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2

March 3, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ty.Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 McKnney rf 3 1 1 1
LMahieu 3b 4 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 0 1 0 0
G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 2 0 0 0
W.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0 Cntwell ph 0 0 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 3 1 2 0
Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 0 0 0 1
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 1 1 2
Z.Zhner pr 1 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
Mi.Ford dh 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Dglan ph 1 0 0 0 A.Alfrd rf 1 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 0 0
Jo.Saez c 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0
M.Lipka cf 3 1 0 0 Grr Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0
Hendrix cf 1 0 1 0 C.Bggio 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Burns rf 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 3 0 1 0
Jackson rf 1 0 0 0 R.Urena pr 1 1 0 0
L.Maile c 2 0 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 30 5 7 4
New York 011 000 000—2
Toronto 001 002 20x—5

E_Katoh 2 (2), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2), Galvis (1). HR_Voit (2), McKinney (1), Tellez (1). SB_Frazier (2), Zehner (1), Lipka (1). SF_Sogard (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Coulombe H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Hutchison H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
Stephan L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 0
Coshow 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sosebee 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Shoemaker 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 5
Gaviglio 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Giles W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Tepera H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Axford H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mayza S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Stephan (Cantwell), Giles (Frazier).

WP_Hutchison, Shoemaker.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Marty Foster; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

T_2:56. A_5,451

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.