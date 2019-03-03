Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ty.Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cntwell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Z.Zhner pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Dglan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Saez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Lipka cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hendrix cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Burns rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|New York
|011
|000
|000—2
|Toronto
|001
|002
|20x—5
E_Katoh 2 (2), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (2), Galvis (1). HR_Voit (2), McKinney (1), Tellez (1). SB_Frazier (2), Zehner (1), Lipka (1). SF_Sogard (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|German
|2 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Coulombe H, 1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hutchison H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stephan L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1 1-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Coshow
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sosebee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Shoemaker
|2 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Gaviglio
|2 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tepera H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Axford H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Stephan (Cantwell), Giles (Frazier).
WP_Hutchison, Shoemaker.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Marty Foster; Third, D;J; Reyburn.
T_2:56. A_5,451
