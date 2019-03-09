Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 7

March 9, 2019 5:31 pm
 
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Pllar cf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 3 0 1 0
Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 2 0 0 0
E.Sgard 3b 5 2 2 0 J.Sgura ss 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 1 2 1 A.Gmboa ss 2 0 0 0
Gllotte lf 2 0 0 0 B.Hrper dh 0 1 0 0
J.Smoak 1b 3 1 1 0 Haseley pr 3 0 1 0
A.Burns 1b 2 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 1 1 1 2
R.Tllez dh 5 1 1 0 McBride 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Alfrd rf 3 2 1 3 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 0 Brantly c 1 1 1 0
Bchette pr 1 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 3 0 2 1 Plouffe 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 3 1 1 1
L.Maile c 3 0 1 1 Verling lf 2 1 1 0
Pntcost c 1 0 0 0 Walding 3b 3 1 2 1
Schiner 3b 0 0 0 0
L.Adams rf 3 1 1 1
A.Listi rf 1 0 1 2
Totals 39 8 13 7 Totals 35 7 10 7
Toronto 025 000 001—8
Philadelphia 201 002 020—7

E_Realmuto (1). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Sogard 2 (2), Smoak (1), Burns (1), Listi (2). HR_Alford (1), Hoskins (1), Cozens (1), Walding (1), Adams (1). SB_Alford (1). CS_Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker 3 2 3 3 4 4
Jackson S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 3
Paulino 1 1 0 0 1 2
Luciano 1 2 2 2 0 2
Tepera H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Copping BS, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Snead W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
McClelland S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Arrieta 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Davis 1 4 4 4 0 1
Dominguez 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Singer 1 0 0 0 1 2
Neris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Alvarez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Ramos L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_McClelland (Plouffe).

WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Marty Foster; Second, James Hoye; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:25. A_10,276

