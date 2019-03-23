Blue Jays 8, Team 3

Canada Jr. Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Brown cf 4 2 3 1 McKnney cf 1 0 0 0 Schd-Sm 3b 4 0 1 2 R.Pritt cf 2 2 0 0 C.Vlero ss 2 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 Diodati 1b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 1 1 1 1 R.Litch dh 3 0 1 0 N.Pdkul ph 2 0 0 0 McG-Dyl lf 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 1 0 Plltier c 3 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 2 1 1 2 J.Brown 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Wrght c 1 0 0 0 Makarus ph 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Mrtin rf 2 1 1 0 Clemens 1b 1 0 1 2 Au.Gomm ph 2 0 0 0 DJ.Neal dh 3 0 0 0 No.Hull ph 3 0 0 0 H.Dnner ph 1 0 1 1 Trmblay rf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Lntigua 2b 2 0 0 0 Grshans 3b 4 0 1 0 Ormloye rf 2 2 0 0 T.Krwer lf 3 2 1 1 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 30 8 7 7

Canada Jr. 002 001 000—3 Toronto 003 302 00x—8

E_Pulford-Thorpe (1), Valero (1), McGarry-Doyle (1). LOB_Canada Jr. 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Schofield-Sam (1), Bichette (1), Kirk (1), Kirwer (1). HR_Brown (1). SB_Pruitt (1), Bichette (1), Orimoloye (1), Kirwer (1). CS_Leitch (1), Brown (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Canada Jr. Millas L, 0-2 3 4 3 3 1 0 Pulford-Thorpe 1 1 3 3 5 1 Jean 3 2 2 2 2 0 Pringle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sopko W, 1-0 4 5 2 2 0 6 Murray H, 1 3 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 Hiatt 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Pulford-Thorpe (Orimoloye).

WP_Pulford-Thorpe.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Home Umpire; First, First Umpire; Second, Second Umpire; Third, Third Umpire.

T_2:29. A_2,330

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.