Blue Jays 8, Team 3

|Canada Jr.
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Brown cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|McKnney cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schd-Sm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|R.Pritt cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|C.Vlero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Diodati 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Litch dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Pdkul ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McG-Dyl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Plltier c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Kirk c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Brown 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wrght c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Makarus ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mrtin rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Clemens 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Au.Gomm ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DJ.Neal dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|No.Hull ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dnner ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Trmblay rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Lntigua 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Grshans 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Ormloye rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Krwer lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|8
|7
|7
|Canada Jr.
|002
|001
|000—3
|Toronto
|003
|302
|00x—8
E_Pulford-Thorpe (1), Valero (1), McGarry-Doyle (1). LOB_Canada Jr. 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Schofield-Sam (1), Bichette (1), Kirk (1), Kirwer (1). HR_Brown (1). SB_Pruitt (1), Bichette (1), Orimoloye (1), Kirwer (1). CS_Leitch (1), Brown (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Canada Jr.
|Millas L, 0-2
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Pulford-Thorpe
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|1
|Jean
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Pringle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sopko W, 1-0
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Murray H, 1
|3 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Hiatt
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Pulford-Thorpe (Orimoloye).
WP_Pulford-Thorpe.
Umpires_Home, Home Umpire; First, First Umpire; Second, Second Umpire; Third, Third Umpire.
T_2:29. A_2,330
