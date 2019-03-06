Blue Jays 9, Phillies 7

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 D.Pmpey cf 4 1 2 3 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 1 Brantly c 1 1 0 0 E.Sgard ss 2 0 0 0 Altherr dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 2 0 1 0 Grullon ph 2 0 1 3 Fo.Wall ph 2 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Tllez dh 4 0 2 1 Plouffe 3b 2 1 1 1 Grr Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Czens cf 3 1 0 0 Espinal pr 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 2 1 1 0 C.Bggio 1b 4 2 1 1 Rbinson lf 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 1 2 0 Haseley lf 2 0 0 0 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 L.Adams rf 3 1 1 0 A.Alfrd lf 3 2 2 2 A.Listi rf 2 0 2 1 R.Urena 2b 2 2 1 1 Walding 1b 0 1 0 0 A.Burns 1b 1 0 1 0 McBride 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Petit 2b 2 1 2 2 M.Cnelo 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 10 7 Totals 35 9 14 9

Philadelphia 000 104 002—7 Toronto 051 120 00x—9

E_Urena (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Grullon (1), Franco (1), Moniak (2), Pompey 2 (2), Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Urena (1). HR_Plouffe (1), Biggio (1), Alford (1). SB_Alford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez L, 0-0 1 1 1 1 2 2 McGarry 1-3 5 4 4 0 0 Windle S, 0-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Suarez 2 3 2 2 2 2 Davis 1 1 2 2 2 2 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 1 0 Ramos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Paredes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Sanchez W, 0-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Guerra H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 Fisk 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Luciano 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 Morimando 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 3 Murphy BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Leiter Jr. 1 3 2 2 0 2

WP_Luciano.

Balk_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_3:31. A_5,232

