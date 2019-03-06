Blue Jays 9, Phillies 7

|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pmpey cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|A.Gmboa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Brantly c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Sgard ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grullon ph
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Fo.Wall ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Tllez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grr Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Czens cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Espinal pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Haseley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Alfrd lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|A.Listi rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Walding 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Burns 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McBride 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|G.Petit 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|M.Cnelo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|35
|9
|14
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|104
|002—7
|Toronto
|051
|120
|00x—9
E_Urena (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Grullon (1), Franco (1), Moniak (2), Pompey 2 (2), Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Urena (1). HR_Plouffe (1), Biggio (1), Alford (1). SB_Alford (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L, 0-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|McGarry
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Windle S, 0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Davis
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Sanchez W, 0-0
|2 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Guerra H, 0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fisk
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luciano
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Morimando
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paulino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Murphy
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP_Luciano.
Balk_Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, D;J; Reyburn.
T_3:31. A_5,232
