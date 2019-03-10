Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays prospect Guerrero out 3 weeks with oblique strain

March 10, 2019 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss the next three weeks because of a strained left oblique.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins announced the injury Sunday. He said the 19-year-old third baseman was hurt Friday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The estimated three weeks of recovery would include the rest of the Grapefruit League schedule, the Blue Jays’ exhibition series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Montreal — where Guerrero was born — and opening day of the regular season. It had not been determined before the injury where Guerrero would start the season.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in four levels of the minors last year.

