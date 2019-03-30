Blues-Devils Sums

St. Louis 1 1 0 1—3 New Jersey 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 9 (Bozak, Maroon), 15:09. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Stafford 5 (Agostino, Zacha), 4:57 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Bozak 12 (Thomas, Bouwmeester), 15:56. 4, New Jersey, Anderson 3 (Zajac, Santini), 16:52. Penalties_Sundqvist, STL, (holding), 3:42; Barbashev, STL, (hooking), 11:55.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (tripping), 3:24; Santini, NJ, (hooking), 17:50.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, Dunn 12 (O’Reilly), 4:57. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-10-8-3_27. New Jersey 9-8-9-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 19-17-7 (27 shots-25 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 6-12-4 (27-24).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:23.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

