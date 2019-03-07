Listen Live Sports

Blues-Ducks Sum

March 7, 2019 12:55 am
 
St. Louis 2 1 2—5
Anaheim 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Ritchie 9 (Holzer, Terry), 5:28. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 12 (Tarasenko, O’Reilly), 8:03 (pp). 3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 25 (Bozak, Pietrangelo), 15:55 (pp).

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Thomas 6 (Parayko, Schwartz), 13:53 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Rakell 10 (Fowler, Terry), 15:39 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Megna 1 (Steel, Silfverberg), 17:51.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Henrique 14 (Megna, Terry), 5:07. 8, St. Louis, Thomas 7 (Tarasenko, Parayko), 18:56. 9, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 12 (Schenn), 19:08.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-10-10_33. Anaheim 6-13-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 3 of 5; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 16-3-1 (27 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 18-21-8 (33-28).

A_16,854 (17,174). T_2:37.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Steve Miller.

