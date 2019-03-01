Blues-Hurricanes Sum

St. Louis 1 1 0—2 Carolina 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 12 (Dunn, Thomas), 6:59. 2, Carolina, Williams 18 (Pesce, Niederreiter), 7:40. 3, Carolina, Faulk 8 (Aho, Niederreiter), 10:44.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Dunn 9 (Thomas, Maroon), 2:13. 5, Carolina, Aho 26 (Teravainen), 13:03 (sh).

Third Period_6, Carolina, Staal 6 (Hamilton, Teravainen), 10:44. 7, Carolina, Svechnikov 15 (Faulk, Pesce), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-3-9_23. Carolina 8-7-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-16-5 (23 shots-19 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 17-7-1 (23-21).

A_15,363 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

