Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Hurricanes Sum

March 1, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 1 1 0—2
Carolina 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 12 (Dunn, Thomas), 6:59. 2, Carolina, Williams 18 (Pesce, Niederreiter), 7:40. 3, Carolina, Faulk 8 (Aho, Niederreiter), 10:44.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Dunn 9 (Thomas, Maroon), 2:13. 5, Carolina, Aho 26 (Teravainen), 13:03 (sh).

Third Period_6, Carolina, Staal 6 (Hamilton, Teravainen), 10:44. 7, Carolina, Svechnikov 15 (Faulk, Pesce), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-3-9_23. Carolina 8-7-9_24.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-16-5 (23 shots-19 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 17-7-1 (23-21).

A_15,363 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.