Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Penguins Sums

March 16, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 2 2 1—5
Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 13 (Schwartz, Parayko), 4:56. 2, St. Louis, Dunn 10 (O’Reilly, Perron), 13:34. Penalties_Perron, STL, (slashing), 5:37; Bozak, STL, (interference), 8:08.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Maroon 6 (Bozak, Thomas), 1:31. 4, St. Louis, Bouwmeester 3 (Maroon, Sanford), 2:41. 5, Pittsburgh, Simon 8, 9:53. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 14:11; Simon, PIT, (slashing), 17:08.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Dunn 11 (Parayko, Thomas), 13:57 (pp). Penalties_Barbashev, STL, (interference), 10:09; Kessel, PIT, (high sticking), 13:02.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-9-6_26. Pittsburgh 13-10-18_41.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 17-4-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 15-11-5 (13-12), Murray 24-12-3 (13-9).

A_18,641 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.