Blues-Penguins Sums

St. Louis 2 2 1—5 Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 13 (Schwartz, Parayko), 4:56. 2, St. Louis, Dunn 10 (Perron, O’Reilly), 13:34. Penalties_Perron, STL, (slashing), 5:37; Bozak, STL, (interference), 8:08.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Maroon 6 (Thomas, Bozak), 1:31. 4, St. Louis, Bouwmeester 3 (Maroon, Sanford), 2:41. 5, Pittsburgh, Simon 8, 9:53. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 14:11; Simon, PIT, (slashing), 17:08.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Dunn 11 (Parayko, Thomas), 13:57 (pp). Penalties_Barbashev, STL, (interference), 10:09; Kessel, PIT, (high sticking), 13:02.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-9-6_26. Pittsburgh 13-10-18_41.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 17-4-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 15-11-5 (13-12), Murray 24-12-3 (13-9).

A_18,641 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

