Blues-Rangers Sum

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 30 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 14:35. 2, St. Louis, Perron 21 (Schwartz), 15:02.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 17, 2:22. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 19 (Zibanejad), 3:42.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 17 (Lettieri, Howden), 5:47. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 27 (Pionk, Buchnevich), 19:52.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-20-16_46. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-5_25.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 21-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 12-13-3 (46-44).
A_17,567 (18,006). T_2:22.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Pierre Racicot.
