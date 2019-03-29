Blues-Rangers Sums

Listen Live Sports

March 29, 2019 10:01 pm
 
St. Louis 2 0 0—2
N.Y. Rangers 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 30 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 14:35. 2, St. Louis, Perron 21 (Schwartz), 15:02. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 17, 2:22. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 19 (Zibanejad), 3:42. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (high sticking), 13:16; Pionk, NYR, (slashing), 18:28.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 17 (Lettieri, Howden), 5:47. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 27 (Pionk, Buchnevich), 19:52. Penalties_Perron, STL, (hooking), 1:51.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-20-16_46. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 21-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 12-13-3 (46-44).

A_17,567 (18,006). T_2:22.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Pierre Racicot.

