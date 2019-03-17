Blues-Sabres Sum

|St. Louis
|1
|1
|1
|0—3
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|0—4
|Buffalo won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Buffalo, Larsson 6 (Bogosian, Girgensons), 6:42. 2, St. Louis, Maroon 7, 9:12. 3, Buffalo, Rodrigues 9 (Montour, Nylander), 14:48.
Second Period_4, Buffalo, Sheary 13 (Dahlin, Nylander), 7:46. 5, St. Louis, Perron 18 (Parayko), 12:15.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Schenn 14 (Del Zotto, O’Reilly), 8:41.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Bozak G, Perron NG, O’Reilly NG), Buffalo 2 (Eichel G, Sheary NG, Reinhart G).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-11-7-6_33. Buffalo 10-11-12-1_34.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 18-17-7 (34 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 17-20-5 (33-30).
A_18,486 (19,070). T_2:33.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.
