Blues-Sabres Sum

March 17, 2019 7:46 pm
 
St. Louis 1 1 1 0—3
Buffalo 2 1 0 0—4
Buffalo won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Larsson 6 (Bogosian, Girgensons), 6:42. 2, St. Louis, Maroon 7, 9:12. 3, Buffalo, Rodrigues 9 (Montour, Nylander), 14:48.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Sheary 13 (Dahlin, Nylander), 7:46. 5, St. Louis, Perron 18 (Parayko), 12:15.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Schenn 14 (Del Zotto, O’Reilly), 8:41.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Bozak G, Perron NG, O’Reilly NG), Buffalo 2 (Eichel G, Sheary NG, Reinhart G).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-11-7-6_33. Buffalo 10-11-12-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 18-17-7 (34 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 17-20-5 (33-30).

A_18,486 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

