Blues-Senators Sum

|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0—0
|Ottawa
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Wolanin 4 (Boedker, Duclair), 13:27.
Third Period_2, Ottawa, Tierney 9, 19:03.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-8-14_35. Ottawa 5-13-3_21.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 18-17-6 (20 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 12-17-1 (35-35).
A_13,378 (18,572). T_2:24.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.