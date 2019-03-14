Blues-Senators Sums

St. Louis 0 0 0—0 Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (holding), 0:40; Steen, STL, (holding stick), 7:52; DeMelo, OTT, (holding), 10:18; Ceci, OTT, (holding), 19:26.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Wolanin 4 (Boedker, Duclair), 13:27. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Tierney 9, 19:03. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (slashing), 0:38; Dunn, STL, (cross checking), 0:38; Wolanin, OTT, (delay of game), 14:19.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-8-14_35. Ottawa 5-13-3_21.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 18-17-6 (20 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 12-17-1 (35-35).

A_13,378 (18,572). T_2:24.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.