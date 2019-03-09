Listen Live Sports

Blues-Sharks Sums

March 9, 2019 6:33 pm
 
St. Louis 1 1 0 0—2
San Jose 2 0 0 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Maroon 5 (Dunn, Parayko), 10:35 (pp). 2, San Jose, Meier 25 (Heed, Thornton), 16:23 (pp). 3, San Jose, Meier 26 (Hertl, Couture), 19:33. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (hooking), 3:01; Sorensen, SJ, (cross checking), 8:48; Labanc, SJ, (high sticking), 11:04; Edmundson, STL, (holding stick), 14:28.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Schenn 13, 19:57 (pp). Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (hooking), 19:35.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Labanc 12 (Hertl, Couture), 3:21. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-6-4-1_19. San Jose 10-6-15-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 3; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 18-16-6 (33 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Jones 33-13-5 (19-17).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:19.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.

