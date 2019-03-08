BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Women Second Round

Garbine Muguruza (20), Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (19), France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, 6-2, 6-1

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Su-Wei Hsieh (27), Taiwan, 6-0, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko (22), Lavia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Sloane Stephens (4), United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (29), Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Wand Qiang (18), China, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles Men First Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (6), Brazil, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (1), 10-5.

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Milos Raonic, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, def. John Isner and Sam Querrey, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 12-10.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Women First Round

Raquel Atawo, United States, vs. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

