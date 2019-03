BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Greece, 6-4, 6-2.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (23), Australia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Gael Monfils (18), France, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Marco Cecchinato (15), Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Borna Coric (11), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Gilles Simon (27), France, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Nick Kyrgios (31), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4).

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-3, 2-0 retired.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (21), Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Women Second Round

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Donna Vekic (28), Croatia, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Carla Suarez Navarro (26), Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Lesia Tsurenko (24), Ukraine, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (25), United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Caroline Wozniacki (13), Denmark, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Julia Goerges (15), Germany, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Men First Round

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Kyle Edmund and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Karen Khachanov and Daniil Mevedev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croati, def. aFeliciano Lopez, Spain, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Lucas Pouille, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2.

Women Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (5), China, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

