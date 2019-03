BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Kei Nishikori (6), Japan, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Kyle Edmund (22), Britain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 6-0.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. David Goffin (20), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (14), Russia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

Diego Schwartzman (25), Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Women Third Round

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Wang Qiang (18), China, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-0.

Women Second Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

