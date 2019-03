BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women First Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 7-6 92), 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Wang Wafan, China, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles Women First Round

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-8.

Kaitlyn Christian and Asia Muhammad, United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

