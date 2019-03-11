BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Gael Monfils (18), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Gilles Simon (27), France, 6-3, 6-1.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women Third Round

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, 5-0 retired.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Lesia Tsurenko (24), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Julia Goerges (15), Germany, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Men Second Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (8), Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 13-11.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Women Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-7.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

