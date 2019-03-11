Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BNP Paribas Open Results

March 11, 2019 10:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Monday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA: $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Third Round

Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Gael Monfils (18), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Advertisement

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Gilles Simon (27), France, 6-3, 6-1.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women
Third Round

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, 5-0 retired.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Lesia Tsurenko (24), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Julia Goerges (15), Germany, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Men
Second Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (8), Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 13-11.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Women
Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-7.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.