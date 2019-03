BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Kei Nishikori (6), Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (14), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (25), Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, def. Marin Cilic (10), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Advertisement

John Isner (8), United States, def. Guido Pella (32), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (22), Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (12), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Women Fourth Round

Garbine Muguruza (20), Spain, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Wand Qiang (18), China, 7-, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-4.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, def. Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles Men Second Round

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-6.

Women Quarterfinals

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic,4-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Yu Yifan (5), China, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.